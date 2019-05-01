Pirates' Starling Marte: Swipes bag versus Rangers
Marte went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI, two runs and stolen base in a 7-5 victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.
In his return from the IL, Marte (abdomen) hit the eventual game-winning home run Tuesday night. He was 0-for-5 before that, but that at-bat seems to have jumpstarted the outfielder. He went 3-for-11 (.272) with three RBI, two runs and a steal in the two-game series against the Rangers. Marte now looks better than he did before the injury. He's hitting .213 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs and four steals in 80 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits homer in return•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Returns from injury•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Nearing game action•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Resumes light activities•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Encouraged by recovery progress•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Return timeline unclear•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...