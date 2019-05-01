Pirates' Starling Marte: Swipes bag versus Rangers

Marte went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI, two runs and stolen base in a 7-5 victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.

In his return from the IL, Marte (abdomen) hit the eventual game-winning home run Tuesday night. He was 0-for-5 before that, but that at-bat seems to have jumpstarted the outfielder. He went 3-for-11 (.272) with three RBI, two runs and a steal in the two-game series against the Rangers. Marte now looks better than he did before the injury. He's hitting .213 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs and four steals in 80 at-bats this season.