Pirates' Starling Marte: Swipes base in San Diego

Marte went 2-for-5 with his seventh stole base in a 7-2 win against the Padres on Saturday.

The center fielder entered Saturday in the midst of a mini-slump, posting one hit in his last 14 at-bats. Marte also had gone nine games without stealing a base, his longest such stretch of 2019. He's hitting .309 in 81 at-bats in May and went 1-for-3 against left-handed starter Nick Margevicius on Saturday. Marte has just six hits in 40 at-bats against southpaws.