Pirates' Starling Marte: Swipes pair of bags in loss
Marte went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in a 7-1 loss against the Nationals on Thursday.
The Pirates continue to embarrass themselves this week, but Marte has been outstanding, posting four extra-base hits, four RBI and six stolen bases in his last 10 games. He already has his second straight 20/20 season, but if this stretch of power and speed keeps up any longer, Marte could post his first 30/30 season. He is batting .288 with 22 home runs, 73 RBI, 85 runs and 24 stolen bases in 482 at-bats this season.
