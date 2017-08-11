Pirates' Starling Marte: Takes seat Friday
Marte is out of the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays.
The 28-year-old hasn't taken a game off since returning from his suspension back in June, so he'll get a routine day on the bench as Adam Frazier moves into left field. Marte has put together a respectable .248/.313/.331 slash line since rejoining the team, but has struggled against southpaws, batting just .186 against left-handers.
