Pirates' Starling Marte: Targeting Monday or Tuesday

Manager Clint Hurdle expects Marte (back) to play in one of two exhibition games against Houston on Monday or Tuesday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Sitting the center fielder gives him a chance to rest nagging injuries prior to the start of regular season play. He also missed time early in camp with a thumb injury. Marte has looked good in Grapefruit League action, hitting .269 with three home runs and four stolen bases.