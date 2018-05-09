Pirates' Starling Marte: Three-hit day Tuesday

Marte went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

The steal was Marte's ninth of the year, but just his first in the last 11 games. He's in the midst of a nice four-game stretch, hitting .389 (7-for-18) with two home runs, a triple, six RBI and four runs scored in that span. His .291 average and .357 OBP are both just shy of career highs, so as long as he continues to get on base regularly, Marte should get plenty of stolen base and run-scoring opportunities.