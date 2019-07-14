Pirates' Starling Marte: Twice as nice Saturday

Marte went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 10-4 loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

The homers give him three in the last two games and 15 thus far in 2019. Marte entered Saturday with a career-best 3.6 home run percent -- higher than his career mark of 2.6 percent. He's also on pace to reach the 20 HR/30 SB level for the second straight year with 13 stolen bases to his credit. Marte finished with 20 homers and 33 steals in 2018.