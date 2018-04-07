Pirates' Starling Marte: Two hits against Reds

Marte went 2-for-5 with three RBI, a run and a stolen base in Pittsburgh's 14-3 romp over Cincinnati on Friday.

Marte now has an .894 OPS through his first 27 at-bats this season and looks primed to get back on track following a disappointing 2017 that saw him hit with an 80-game PED suspension. Marte also got his second steal of the season Friday, showing he still has the prowess on the basepaths that has made him a five-category fantasy asset in the past.