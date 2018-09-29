Pirates' Starling Marte: Walking at brisk pace
Marte, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks Friday, will start in center field and bat second Saturday.
For the first time in his career, the outfielder has walked two times in consecutive games. He's also drawn seven walks in six games, matching his total in his previous 70 games and 290 plate appearances. Marte needs one homer to set a new career high of 20.
