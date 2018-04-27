Pirates' Starling Marte: Walks, steals base Thursday

Marte went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's 1-0 win over Detroit.

Marte owns an unprecedented 12.7 percent walk rate to begin the year. To put it into perspective, the 29-year-old has never possessed a walk rate above 6.1 percent in any of his first six major-league seasons. If this holds throughout the rest of the campaign -- and his average doesn't drop significantly -- Marte could post career-highs in both stolen bases and runs scored.