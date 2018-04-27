Pirates' Starling Marte: Walks, steals base
Marte went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's 1-0 win over Detroit.
Marte owns an unprecedented 12.7 percent walk rate to begin the year. To put it into perspective, the 29-year-old has never possessed a walk rate above 6.1 percent in any of his first six major-league seasons. If this holds throughout the rest of the campaign -- and his average doesn't drop significantly -- Marte could post career-highs in both stolen bases and runs scored.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Delivers terrific effort Sunday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits home run Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Two hits against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Compiles cross-category production Sunday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Will bat sixth again Saturday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Will bat second after Opening Day•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?