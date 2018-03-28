Pirates' Starling Marte: Will bat second after Opening Day
Although Marte will bat sixth against the Tigers on Thursday, he's slated to hit second in the batting order with regularity, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He has one hit in 10 career at-bats against Thursday starter Jordan Zimmermann, leading to the lineup drop. Marte hit .340 with three homers and seven stolen bases in Grapefruit League action. Pittsburgh is looking to be more active on the basepaths in 2018 and Marte figures to spearhead the effort.
