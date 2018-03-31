Pirates' Starling Marte: Will bat sixth again Saturday

Marte will start in center field and bat sixth for the second straight game Saturday.

He'll likely move out of the sixth spot in the batting order, but perhaps not until the team returns home Monday for games in the National League. Marte collected a two hits Friday, including a leadoff triple. He also drew a walk and attempted his first steal of second base, though he was thrown out.

