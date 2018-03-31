Pirates' Starling Marte: Will bat sixth again Saturday
Marte will start in center field and bat sixth for the second straight game Saturday.
He'll likely move out of the sixth spot in the batting order, but perhaps not until the team returns home Monday for games in the National League. Marte collected a two hits Friday, including a leadoff triple. He also drew a walk and attempted his first steal of second base, though he was thrown out.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Will bat second after Opening Day•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Strong spring campaign•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Preparing for rebound in 2018•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Shut down from winter ball•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Finishing fast down stretch•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: No problem swiping bags•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...