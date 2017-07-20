Alemais hurt his hand/thumb sliding into a base, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

The Pirates' prospect has spent most of this season with Low-A West Virginia but is currently in the Gulf Coast League on a rehab assignment after being placed on the disabled list May 19. While with Low-A West Virginia, the shortstop was struggling on offense with a batting average of .223 with three home runs and five stolen bases on eight attempts.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast