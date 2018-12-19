Baron agreed Tuesday with the Pirates on a minor-league contract, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Baron could get a look with the Pirates at some point in 2018 if injuries pile up at catcher, but the 28-year-old will mainly function as organizational depth at the Triple-A level. He's seen action in just six career big-league games, logging one hit in 16 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories