Pirates' Steven Brault: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start
Brault (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to his start Tuesday against the Brewers.
He gave up two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out two in four innings during his lone rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis. Brault has a 3.35 ERA and 39:21 K:BB in 43 innings as a big-league starter this year. The Brewers rank 20th in the majors since June 1 with a 93 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers, so this is a fine matchup if Brault can keep the walks in check to some extent. If Brault stays in the rotation, he could get a second start this week Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
