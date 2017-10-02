Brault allowed four runs on six hits and four walks across two innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Brault was victimized for a three-run home run from Anthony Rendon in the first inning and saw another run tacked onto his ledger when he allowed the first four batters he faced in the third to reach. He labored up to 68 pitches during this short stint and was removed before retiring a single hitter in the frame. Brault was used in a variety of roles down the stretch, but he wasn't particularly consistent and finishes the season with a 4.86 ERA. That said, he will probably be given the opportunity to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.