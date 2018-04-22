Pirates' Steven Brault: Allows just two hits in no-decision
Brault completed 5.1 innings Saturday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four. He did not factor into the decision.
Brault seemed to be effectively wild in Saturday's matchup, as he threw just over half his pitches for strikes, yet felt little offensive pressure from the Phillies' offense. He wound up being tagged with two runs allowed after the bullpen gave up a three-run homer to Rhys Hoskins immediately after Brault left the game, but all in all, Brault pitched fine. His lack of command likely won't bode so well in future starts, though. His next start will come Friday against St. Louis.
