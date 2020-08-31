Brault allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk across three innings pitched in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Brewers. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

With his Aug. 19 start against Cleveland being the lone exception, Brault's outings have lasted three innings or less. Despite it being another short start in Sunday's win, the left-hander was decent against Milwaukee. The lone run he allowed was unearned and he set a season-high in strikeouts with five. Brault will likely start one of the games during the doubleheader against the Reds on Friday.