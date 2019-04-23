Pirates' Steven Brault: Back with Pittsburgh
Brault was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Brault's latest stint in the minor leagues lasted just one day, as he'll return to the big leagues following the injury of Nick Burdi (biceps), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Brault was hammered in his last major-league appearance, surrendering four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Outside shot at roster spot•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Finds success against backups•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Unable to find plate Thursday•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Makes good first impression•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...