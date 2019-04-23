Brault was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Brault's latest stint in the minor leagues lasted just one day, as he'll return to the big leagues following the injury of Nick Burdi (biceps), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Brault was hammered in his last major-league appearance, surrendering four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.

