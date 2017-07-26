Brault gave up two hits with a walk and two strikeouts over three scoreless innings of relief during Tuesday's lopsided loss to the Giants.

It was only the second appearance for Brault this season, who gave up two runs in one inning during his season debut. The former minor league starter played damage control with his team already down 10-0, but played the role nicely as a solid follow up to his shaky first outing. He had good numbers with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, recording an ERA of 2.09 over 17 starts, so he should be intriguing as a long reliever with the possibility of a spot start if the need arises.