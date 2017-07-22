Brault was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

This will be Brault's first stint with the Pirates this season after spending the first half down at Triple-A, where he posted a sterling 2.06 to go with a 1.13 ERA over 100.1 innings. He'll take Gregory Polanco's roster spot after the star outfielder landed on the DL with a hamstring strain. Brault is stretched out as a starter, but the Pirates' rotation is relatively set at this point so he could be used in long relief for the time being.

