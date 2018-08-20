Pirates' Steven Brault: Called up from Indianapolis
Brault was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Brault will rejoin the major-league team after spending the past couple weeks down in Indianapolis. He will take up a role in the Pirates' bullpen, where he's logged a 4.91 ERA and 42:31 K:BB across 40.1 innings this year. Look for him to serve in low-leverage spots.
