Brault was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Brault will rejoin the major-league team after spending the past couple weeks down in Indianapolis. He will take up a role in the Pirates' bullpen, where he's logged a 4.91 ERA and 42:31 K:BB across 40.1 innings this year. Look for him to serve in low-leverage spots.

