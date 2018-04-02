Brault could join the rotation and make a spot start Thursday against the Reds after Joe Musgrove (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Musgrove had been lined up for Thursday's start after completing a six-inning rehab outing Friday without incident, but the Pirates evidently felt the right-hander could use more recovery time. It's not believed that Musgrove experienced a setback with his shoulder and the expectation is that he'll be available the next time his turn comes up, so Brault's potential appointment to the rotation would likely just be a one-off arrangement. After tossing three scoreless innings in relief in the Pirates' season opener Friday, Brault would have five days of rest if he takes the hill Wednesday. Clay Holmes, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to provide length out of the bullpen during Sunday's doubleheader with the Tigers, looms as an alternative spot-start option if manager Clint Hurdle prefers to keep Brault in the bullpen.