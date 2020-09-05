Brault (0-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings as he was charged with the loss in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Brault hasn't picked up many decisions over seven starts this season, but he struggled to contain the Reds on Friday and was charged with his second loss of the year. He now carries a 4.37 ERA over 22.2 innings this season. His next start should come on the road next Friday against the Royals.