Brault (lat) has been cleared to begin range-of-motion exercises at the Pirates' spring facility in Bradenton, Fla., Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Brault remains at least a couple weeks away from starting up a throwing program, but he's seemingly progressing as expected to this point since being shut down March 19 with a left lat strain. The Pirates aren't counting on Brault making his season debut until June after placing him on the 60-day injured list prior to Opening Day.