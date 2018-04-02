Brault will start Thursday's game against the Reds, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates felt Joe Musgrove (shoulder), who was scheduled to start Thursday's game, could use some additional recovery time, so Brault will get temporarily step into the Pirates' starting rotation in his place. Barring any setbacks, Musgrove is expected to be ready the next time his turn in the rotation comes up, so Brault will head back to the bullpen after Thursday's outing. The 25-year-old made four starts for the Pirates in 2017, posting a 4.50 ERA and 13:8 K:BB across 18 innings of work.