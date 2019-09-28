Pirates' Steven Brault: Could be two-way player
Brault could be used as a two-way player in 2020, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
He was approached by Pirates brass during his exit interview to gauge his interest in potentially picking up some innings in the outfield to get some more at-bats next season. This year he hit .341 with one home run and an 8:1 K:BB in 49 plate appearances. This obviously isn't a Shohei Ohtani situation and Brault isn't even as prolific at the plate as Michael Lorenzen, but it could be a way for him to stick on the 25-man roster going forward.
