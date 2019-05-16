The Pirates listed Brault as a starting pitcher on their lineup card Wednesday, suggesting he's the most likely candidate to receive the nod for Saturday's game against the Padres, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Recent injuries to Chris Archer (thumb) and Jameson Taillon (elbow) created spots in the rotation for both Brault and Nick Kingham, who had previously been working in long relief. Archer returned from the injured list Wednesday, however, leaving only one starting job left over for Brault, Kingham or the newly acquired Chris Stratton. Since the Pirates are listing both Kingham and Stratton among their bullpen crew, Brault would seemingly have an edge on retaining a rotation spot, but he probably doesn't have much security in that role. Brault labored in both of his first two starts and is sitting on an 8.82 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 16.1 innings this season.