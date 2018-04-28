Pirates' Steven Brault: Early exit in Friday's no-decision
Brault didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three.
The left-hander threw only 47 of 82 pitches for strikes as he failed to complete six innings for the fifth time in six starts. Brault now sports a 4.97 ERA and 18:15 K:BB in 29 innings, making him a risky fantasy option heading into Wednesday's road outing against the Nationals.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Allows just two hits in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Shelled in loss to Rockies•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Hit hard in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Gets win in spot start•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Confirmed as Thursday starter•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Candidate for Thursday spot start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...