Brault didn't factor into the decision in Friday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three.

The left-hander threw only 47 of 82 pitches for strikes as he failed to complete six innings for the fifth time in six starts. Brault now sports a 4.97 ERA and 18:15 K:BB in 29 innings, making him a risky fantasy option heading into Wednesday's road outing against the Nationals.