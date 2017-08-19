Brault allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in four relief innings against the Cardinals on Friday. He struck out one batter.

He let both of his inherited runners score and was fortunate to limit the damage to two runs. Brault struggled with Pittsburgh in 2016 (4.86 ERA, 5.07 FIP in 33.1 innings), but he dominated Triple-A this summer, going 10-5 with a 1.94 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 109:44 K:BB in 120.1 innings for Indianapolis. Brault will likely continue pitching out of the pen, but his resurgence makes his progression worth keeping an eye on.