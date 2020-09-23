Brault hurled seven shutout innings against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six in a 3-2 win.

He left with a two-run lead, only to see reliever Sam Howard promptly give up a game-tying homer to Anthony Rizzo. Brault closes out his 2020 campaign pitching his best baseball, limiting opponents to one earned run in 16 innings over his final two starts. According to AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh announcer John Wehner, Brault did not allow an extra-base hit off his fastball all season long (42.2 innings).