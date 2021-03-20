Brault exited Friday's spring game against the Orioles due to arm tightness, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Brault started Friday's contest and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out one over two innings. However, he was experiencing tightness in the latissimus muscle in his right arm and was removed from the game as a result. He's currently considered day-to-day, and it's not yet clear whether the injury will impact his availability for Opening Day.