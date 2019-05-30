Pirates' Steven Brault: Expected to remain in rotation
Manager Clint Hurdle suggested Brault will remain in the starting rotation, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Brault has looked sharp in his past two appearances (one start), compiling a 1.64 ERA and 6:5 K:BB in 11 innings during those outings. As such, the left-hander will stick in the rotation for at least one more start, and as long as he holds his own, Brault could remain in the rotation until the Pirates get healthier. Brault is currently lined up to make his next start next week in Milwaukee.
