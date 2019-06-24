Pirates' Steven Brault: Falls short of quality start
Brault allowed three runs on six hits and three walks across five innings Sunday against the Padres. He struck out four and didn't factor into the decision.
Brault dealt with traffic throughout this one, allowing at least one runner to reach base in all five innings he appeared in while yielding runs in the first and fourth frames. Despite his lackluster outing Sunday, Brault still owns a 2.53 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB through four starts (21.1 innings) this month. Assuming he sticks in the rotation for another turn, his next outing will come on the road against the Brewers.
