Brault will start against the Reds on Friday afternoon in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
He has enjoyed surprising success against Cincinnati, going 4-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 31.2 innings. Brault has started in six of his seven appearances in 2020 and has pitch five innings just one time, so his pitch efficiency will likely help determine his success Friday.
