Pirates' Steven Brault: Gets win as primary pitcher
Brault (1-1) picked up the win Saturday, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 3.1 innings of relief while striking out two in a 7-2 victory over the Padres.
Rookie Montana DuRapau got the nod as the opener and worked two scoreless innings before handing the ball over to Brault, who was less effective but entered the game with the Bucs already up 5-0. The southpaw now has an 8.24 ERA and 20:13 K:BB through 19.2 innings, and it's not clear what his role will be going forward given that he's been scored upon in six of his seven appearances this season.
