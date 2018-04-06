Pirates' Steven Brault: Gets win in spot start
Brault (2-0) got his second win of the season on Thursday, throwing five innings of three-hit ball, limiting the Reds to just one earned run, striking out four and walking four in a 5-2 victory.
Brault started the season in the bullpen but drew the start with Joe Musgrove heading to the disabled list and he looked good shutting down the Reds, including two strikeouts of Cincinnati star Joey Votto in high-leverage situations. If Brault can continue to pitch well he could make a case for a spot in Pittsburgh's rotation and, should that happen, it could be worth monitoring if he starts putting up numbers worthy of a fantasy roster spot.
