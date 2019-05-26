Brault is listed as the Pirates' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

It's possible that the Pirates deploy Brault as a primary pitcher depending on how extensively the team's relief crew is needed in the first three games of the series, but he'll be in store for the bulk of the innings Wednesday in any case. While working as a primary pitcher Friday against the Dodgers, Brault turned in what might of been his best outing of 2019, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. Even so, Brault's 7.11 ERA and 1.74 WHIP on the season limit his appeal to NL-only formats or deeper mixed leagues.