Brault (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks over three innings in a loss to the White Sox on Tuesday. He failed to record a strikeout.

Brault was on the wrong side of history Tuesday, as White Sox starter Lucas Giolito tossed a no-hitter. The White Sox scraped together three runs off Brault in the second inning and added another in the third before Nick Tropeano relieved him. Brault has a 4.80 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 15 innings across five appearances (five starts) this year. The 28-year-old has only pitched five or more innings once this year, so he may struggle to work deep into his next turn, currently scheduled for Sunday in Milwaukee.