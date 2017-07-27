Brault was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The lefty held his own in a pair of relief appearances since the All-Star break, giving up two runs in four innings pitched. Brault ll head back to the minors to develop further as a starter, although he'll likely be back in Pittsburgh when roster expand in September at the latest.

