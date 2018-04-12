Pirates' Steven Brault: Hit hard in Wednesday's no-decision
Brault (2-0) came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Cubs, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.
Four of Chicago's seven hits off Brault went for extra bases, with Javier Baez's three-run homer in the second inning being the biggest blow. The left-hander will take a 3.46 ERA, but a less than stellar 10:7 K:BB through 13 innings, into Monday's home start against the Rockies.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Gets win in spot start•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Confirmed as Thursday starter•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Candidate for Thursday spot start•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Pitches effectively against Tigers•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Serves up mediocre start Friday•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Role still evolving•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...