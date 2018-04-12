Brault (2-0) came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Cubs, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

Four of Chicago's seven hits off Brault went for extra bases, with Javier Baez's three-run homer in the second inning being the biggest blow. The left-hander will take a 3.46 ERA, but a less than stellar 10:7 K:BB through 13 innings, into Monday's home start against the Rockies.