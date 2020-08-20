Brault allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three across five scoreless innings Wednesday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.

Brault held Cleveland hitless through four innings, with the only baserunner he allowed coming on a walk to lead off the game. He allowed consecutive singles to begin the fifth frame, but recovered to keep his scoreless effort intact. It was Brault's first outing since Aug. 9 due to postponed contests, and also the deepest he has worked into a game this season. He's currently projected to take his next turn in the rotation Tuesday at the White Sox.