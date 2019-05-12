Pirates' Steven Brault: Knocked around by St. Louis
Brault allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while fanning two over 3.2 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Cardinals.
Brault struggled to settle in Sunday, allowing four runs in the first inning and another in the second on a solo blast. Despite this, his offense managed to bail him out by plating 10 runs in the contest, getting him off the hook for the loss. Brault sits with an ugly 8.82 ERA and an 18:9 K:BB through 16.1 innings this season.
