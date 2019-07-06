Pirates' Steven Brault: Lands on injured list
Brault was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain Saturday.
Brault left his start Friday against the Brewers with what was originally called left shoulder discomfort. His diagnosis has now been upgraded to a strain. The severity of the strain remains unclear, but this move was to be expected regardless of how badly Brault is hurt, as the Pirates won't need him to pitch again for 10 days.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Leaves with shoulder discomfort•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Walks three in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Falls short of quality start•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Will start Sunday•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Role in flux•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Turns in best start of 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...