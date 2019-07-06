Brault was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain Saturday.

Brault left his start Friday against the Brewers with what was originally called left shoulder discomfort. His diagnosis has now been upgraded to a strain. The severity of the strain remains unclear, but this move was to be expected regardless of how badly Brault is hurt, as the Pirates won't need him to pitch again for 10 days.

