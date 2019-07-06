Brault left his start Friday against the Brewers with left shoulder discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The severity of the issue is not yet clear. Brault will get at least a brief rest due to the All-Star break, and the Pirates could place him on the injured list regardless of how bad the injury is and have him come back to start July 16 when a fifth starter is next needed. Brault had allowed just one run one three hits in four innings of work prior to exiting the game, walking two while striking out four.