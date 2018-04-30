Brault appears likely to surrender his spot in the rotation this week after Nick Kingham wasn't optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis following a start Sunday against the Cardinals, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Prior to Sunday's series finale, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was reluctant to commit to Brault receiving another turn through the rotation after the lefty submitted a 5.54 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in his five starts with the big club while covering six innings on only one occasion. Per Adam Berry of MLB.com, Hurdle indicated early Sunday that the Pirates were still "working through some things" regarding their rotation plans, though the skipper did acknowledge Trevor Williams would move ahead of Brault in the pitching schedule. It now looks like Brault's next appearance will come out of the bullpen or at Triple-A Indianapolis after Kingham, who was only expected to make a one-time start after a doubleheader days earlier necessitated a temporary sixth starter, turned in a historic MLB debut. Kingham carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and finished with nine strikeouts in the shutout win, prompting the Pirates to keep him with the team as it traveled to Washington for Monday's series opener with the Nationals. The Pirates haven't officially appointed Kingham to the rotation, but expect an announcement on that front in the coming days, which should simultaneously provide clarity on Brault's new role within the organization.