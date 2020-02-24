Brault threw a scoreless inning against Detroit on Sunday, retiring the side in order on eight pitches (six strikes).

He's competing with Derek Holland and Chad Kuhl for the team's fifth starter's spot, but even if he doesn't start the year in the rotation, he could begin 2020 in the bullpen. Brault does have one minor-league option remaining, though it would be surprising to see him sent to Triple-A after spending nearly all of 2019 with Pittsburgh. There has been little talk of converting Brault into a two-way player despite speculation of such last September.