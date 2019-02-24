Brault started Saturday, throwing two scoreless innings against the Phillies. He gave up one hit while striking out a pair of batters.

The key to Brault's success is control. He threw 19 of 23 pitches for strikes Saturday and didn't walk anyone. In 2018, the lefty surrendered walks at a 5.6 BB/9 clip. Pittsburgh signed Jordan Lyles to compete for its fifth starter's spot, but Brault and Nick Kingham also give the team starting options. Brault still has minor-league options remaining, so he'll have to earn his spot on the staff.