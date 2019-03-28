Brault has made the Opening Day roster, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It seemed that he only had an outside shot at making the team, but with Jordan Lyles (right side discomfort) landing on the IL, Brault will presumably serve as the Pirates' fifth starter early in the year. Pittsburgh does not need a fifth starter until April 7 against the Reds, so Brault could serve as a long man until then.

